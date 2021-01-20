Boggs Signs With Concordia

Erin Boggs of Bertrand high school signed a letter of intent this week to compete in track and field at Concordia University. She will compete in the Pentathlon and Heptathlon for the Bulldogs. Boggs has been a multi sport star for the Vikings. In 2018, she finished as the state runner up in the Class D girls pole vault. She also placed in the 300 Meter Hurdles as a junior.