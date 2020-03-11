Boys state tournament games on, limited to family members

The boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln will be limited to immediate family members of players. That decision announced today by city and health officials.

The decision comes in light of a Crofton student testing positive for the coronavirus disease after attending the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) will reconvene its board meeting this afternoon to discuss logistics.

“We’re talking about households,” said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar. “If they are in that household they are welcome to come and if not, we would ask them to stay away”