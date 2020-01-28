Bradley Looks To Leave NU

Another Nebraska football player is looking for greener pastures. Running back Jaylin Bradley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to numerous media outlets. Bradley was a member of NU’s 2017 recruiting class after a record-breaking career at Bellevue West, where he rushed for almost 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns his senior season. Once he got to Lincoln however, he failed to live up to the hype and had just 26 carriers the last three years. Bradly redshirted in 2018 and saw very limited action this past season for head coach Scott Frost.