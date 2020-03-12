Broadcast Schedule: How to listen to your favorite teams at the boys basketball tournament

The NSAA boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln will be limited to immediate family members of players this year. That decision was announced on Thursday by city and health officials.

The decision comes in light of a Crofton student testing positive for the coronavirus disease after attending the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

The stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association will broadcast many of the tournament games.

See the schedule below:

Thursday, March 12

3:45 PM

Class D1: Southern Valley vs Osmond

Heard on 93.1 The River (93.1 FM in central Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnfm)

7:00 PM

Class B: Scottsbluff vs. Alliance

Heard on 106.9 The Tail (106.9 FM in the panhandle)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/knebir)

7:00 PM

Class C2: BRLD vs Doniphan-Trumbull

Heard on 107.9 The Bull (107.9 FM in northeast Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/kticfm)

8:45 PM

Class C2: Sutton vs Centennial

Heard on 104.9 Max Country (104.9 FM in central/eastern Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/ktmxfm)

8:45 PM

Class D2: Loomis vs Parkview Christian

Heard on 93.1 The River (93.1 FM in Central Nebraska)

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnfm)