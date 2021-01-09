Broken Bow Fights off Holdrege Hot Start, Earns Sixth Win

BROKEN BOW – Holdrege was able to start quickly in the first half, holding a lead consistently into the third, but could not maintain their lead as Broken Bow took over in the final quarter and never looked back, winning 58-49.

The Dusters came to Broken Bow with an entirely new look, sporting a new 2-3 zone compared to their usual man-to-man defensive look. The transition change worked perfectly for Jon Karn’s squad, as the Dusters were able to stifle the offensive rhythm of Broken Bow early. The stops also aided in getting their offense started early, as Jackson Hinrichs added 5 points in opening minutes while Kaeden Broeker went on a tear, getting steals, rebounds, and points as he hit a three pointer and added four more in the quarter. Broken Bow would not go away quietly, getting their shooters started early as Blake Denson hit two triples, and Keegan Baxter added his own. Dylon Baum was a presence inside, getting added possessions for Broken Bow and adding four points. Holdrege maintained their lead, as Adam Shearer hit two three pointers, and lead 20-14 at the end of the first.

Hinrichs started the second quarter on a mission, as he led an offensive charge earning 7 points in the second quarter. Broeker himself added 2 points, but Holdrege was short on other attempts only adding those 9 points to end the first half. Meanwhile, the barrage of three pointers continued from Broken Bow as Daine Wardyn and Denson added three pointers. Dusters still led into halftime 29-24.

Holdrege still continued having good offensive push from Hinrichs and Broeker, but no other scorers showed into the second half as Hinrichs started quickly with back-to-back three pointers and Broeker added his own triple. Much like the end of the second quarter, Broken Bow continued to find their rhythm from downtown hitting four three pointers from Wardyn, Denson, Austin Harvey, and Baxter. The Indians stole the lead from Holdrege for the first time all contest late in the third quarter, and Holdrege was unable to get a last shot off before the third quarter buzzer trailing 44-42 on the road entering the fourth quarter.

The Dusters were only able to muster 7 points in the final eight minutes, as Dashton Edgren added his first two and Hinrichs went cold but added another 2 himself. Broeker added a three pointer, but Broken Bow flew by with two more three pointers from Denson and another from Baxter as Broken Bow eased by Holdrege in the final moments earning a 58-49 victory at home.

Broken Bow earns their sixth win, and saw contributions from Denson with 20 points, Baxter contributed 13 points, Baum tallied 8 points, Harvey added 7 points, Wardyn had 6 points, and Riese Kanhk had 4 points.

Holdrege falls to 1-7 on the season. The Dusters saw contributions from Hinrichs exploding for 22 points, 17 points added by Broeker, 6 points scored by Schearer, and Edgren and Hudson Reed tallied 2 points each. The Dusters travel to Gibbon on Saturday night.