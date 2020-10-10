Broken Bow Runs Over Dusters at Home

Broken Bow celebrated their homecoming in emphatic fashion, dominating the line of scrimmage and rushing for over 480 yards, defeating the Holdrege Dusters 38-14.

Holdrege came into the contest looking to improve from their loss to rival Minden the week before, but got down early after the Indians took a 9 play, 80 yard drive capped by a 30 yard touchdown run by senior Skeeter Campbell. The drive featured all running plays, a theme for the evening, which included five runs by senior fullback Frazier Kaelin. A 2 point conversion by Kaelin extended the lead 8-0.

The Dusters would throw two incomplete passes and a rush for a single yard on their opening possession, going three-and-out, but would flip the field with a punt from senior Carlos Nino de Rivera as his boot would fall at the Broken Bow 10 yard line. The long field ensured more running inside from Kaelin, as he collected four straight handoffs, followed by a big gain from quarterback Blake Denson, and capping off another long touchdown run was senior tailback Cyrus Wells from 44 yards out. The 2 point conversion was unsuccessful, and kept the lead 14-0.

Holdrege would get their offense moving, as an 11 play drive ended with a 16 yard touchdown reception to senior Dashton Edgren. During the march down the field, sophomore quarterback Jackson Hinrichs found senior Jacob Jannsen for two big third down completions, one for 13 yards and another for 12 yards. The drive concluded into the second quarter with the score now 14-7.

Broken Bow would impose their will once again, as another long 10 play drive was capped with a 16 yard touchdown run by Kaelin, and with the successful two point conversion the Dusters faced a 22-7 deficit.

Holdrege would drive down the field nearing the end of the half on an 11 play drive, aided by a pass interference penalty and scrambles by Hinrichs, but a fumbled snap inside the Broken Bow two yard line fell into the hands of the Indians inside their endzone, keeping the score 22-7 at halftime.

Broken Bow did nearly break another long run to end the half, as Frazier Kaelin rumbled for 50 yards before being brought down as time expired. The Indians would walk into halftime with no pass attempts, but having rushed for 278 yards for nearly 10 yards per attempt.

The second half kept the same story, as Holdrege had a holding penalty called against them that negated a first down, forcing a punt on their opening possession. Broken Bow would then have their own holding call, forcing a third down and long from their own 37 yard line. A toss sweep to the left would be the dagger, as Cyrus Wells found a crease and more open field, cutting through the Duster defense for a 63 yard touchdown run to extend the lead 30-7.

Holdrege would score on a 5 play drive following the big run, capped by a 2 yard touchdown plunge by Sam Holt. As the game was now at 30-14, a fumble on the first play of the Broken Bow drive gave Holdrege a great chance to close the gap once again. The Dusters would turn the ball over on downs, failing to convert a fourth down late into the third quarter.

Broken Bow would continue to pound the football on big running plays as the Indians would score again in the fourth quarter, and drained the game clock earning a 38-14 win on their homecoming night.

Broken Bow improves to 2-5 on the season, and had major contributions from Kaelin and Wells as both had over 150 yards rushing.

Holdrege falls to 2-5 and will face the star-studded Kearney Catholic stars in their home finale next week.