Broncos to honor Shanahan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The winningest coach in Broncos history is now part of the franchise’s most elite group. Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the team’s Ring of Fame, the team announced Tuesday. Shanahan, who guided the Broncos to their first two Super Bowl titles, is the franchise’s 34th Ring of Famer. He will be enshrined in the Ring of Fame in 2021. “Mike Shanahan is the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history and among the winningest coaches of all-time,” President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “He brought an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach, leading this franchise to its first two Super Bowl wins and building the Broncos into perennial contenders.

Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization — as both a head coach and assistant — than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos. “We are thrilled that Mike has now been elected to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni. Along with our fans, we can’t wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.” One of 13 coaches in NFL history with at least two Super Bowl wins, Shanahan holds the Broncos’ franchise records for total wins (146), regular-season wins (138), playoff wins (8) and Super Bowl wins (2). He ranks fourth in franchise history in win percentage, with a 146-91 (.616) career winning percentage. Shanahan, who is the longest-tenured head coach in Broncos history, joins Dan Reeves and Red Miller as former Broncos coaches in the team’s Ring of Fame.