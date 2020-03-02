Brown Named Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year

Nebraska sophomore Leigha Brown was voted the Big Ten Conference Sixth Player of the Year by both the conference coaches and media, when the league announced its end of the regular-season women’s basketball honors live on the Big Ten Network on Monday, March 2.

Brown, a 6-1 guard/forward from Auburn, Ind., led the Huskers in scoring with 14.2 points per game while coming off the bench in all 29 games during the regular season. She finished the regular season ranked 12th in the league in scoring and was the only non-starter to rank among the Big Ten’s top 25 in scoring. Although she did not start a game, Brown ranked fifth among the Huskers in minutes played throughout the season and fourth in minutes during Big Ten Conference games.

Brown was Nebraska’s leading scorer in 13 of 29 games in the regular season, including nine times in Big Ten action. She has been the Cornhuskers‘ top scorer in seven of the last 10 games, including five of her eight 20-point scoring performances on the season during that stretch. Brown has added 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest on the year.

In addition to being named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, Brown was also an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by both the conference coaches and media. She was joined by teammate Kate Cain in earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades.

Cain, a 6-5 junior center from Middletown, N.Y., was also one of five players named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team by both the conference coaches and media. Cain, who led the Big Ten in both blocks (3.6 bpg) and defensive rebounds (6.7 drpg) during the 18-game conference regular season, earned her second career spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. She claimed her first appearance on the conference all-defensive unit as a freshman in 2018 when she set the Nebraska season record with 100 blocked shots.

Cain enters the Big Ten Tournament needing just two blocks to match her Husker season record. Her 98 blocks on the year are a Nebraska junior record and lead the Big Ten. Her 277 career blocks have shattered the previous Nebraska career record (238) and her career total also ranks 10th in Big Ten Conference history.

Cain has added 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on the season, ranking third among the Huskers in scoring while leading the team in rebounding.

In addition to the awards voted on by coaches and media, Husker senior Grace Mitchell claimed Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. The 6-2 forward from Wellington, Kan., competed in 22 regular-season games for the Huskers in 2019-20. Mitchell, who is a three-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member, earned a prestigious Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award in 2019. Mitchell is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. She has played in 106 games in Husker career.

2020 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Postseason Honors (Coaches)

Coach of the Year: Joe McKeown, Northwestern

Player of the Year: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Defensive Player of the Year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Freshman of the Year: Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Sixth Player of the Year: Leigha Brown, Nebraska

First-Team All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, Sr., Guard

Kaila Charles, Maryland, Sr., Guard

Naz Hillmon, Michigan, So., Forward

Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern, Sr., Guard

Arella Guirantes, Rutgers, Jr., Guard

Ali Patberg, Indiana, Jr., Guard

Grace Berger, Indiana, So., Guard

Abi Scheid, Northwestern, Sr., Forward

Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State, So., Forward

Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue, Sr., Forward

Second-Team All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Monika Czinano, Iowa, So., Forward

Makenzie Meyer, Iowa, Sr., Guard

Shakira Austin, Maryland, So., Forward

Stephanie Jones, Maryland, Sr., Forward

Amy Dilk, Michigan, So., Guard

Nia Clouden, Michigan State, So., Guard

Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State, Sr., Guard

Taiye Bello, Minnesota, Sr., Forward

Veronica Burton, Northwestern, So., Guard

Kamaria McDaniel, Penn State, Jr., Guard

Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)

Leigha Brown, Nebraska, So., Guard

Kate Cain, Nebraska, Jr., Center

Taylor Mikesell, Maryland, So., Guard

Ashley Owusu, Maryland, Fr., Guard

Blair Watson, Maryland, Sr., Guard

Jasmine Powell, Minnesota, Fr., Guard

Abbie Wolf, Northwestern, Sr., Center

Kierstan Bell, Ohio State, Fr., Guard

Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue, Jr., Guard

Dominique Oden, Purdue, Sr., Guard

Tekia Mack, Rutgers, Jr., Guard

Imani Lewis, Wisconsin, So., Forward

Big Ten All-Freshman Team (Coaches)

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana, Forward

McKenna Warnock, Iowa, Guard

Ashley Owusu, Maryland, Guard

Jasmine Powell, Minnesota, Guard

Kierstan Bell, Ohio State, Guard

Big Ten All-Defensive Team (Coaches)

Kate Cain, Nebraska, Jr., Center

Blair Watson, Maryland, Sr., Guard

Veronica Burton, Northwestern, So., Guard

Ae’Rianna Harris, Purdue, Sr., Forward

Tekia Mack, Rutgers, Jr., Guard

Big Ten Sportsmanship Awards

Grace Mitchell, Nebraska, Sr., Forward

Courtney Joens, Illinois, Sr., Guard

Brenna Wise, Indiana, Sr., Forward

Makenzie Meyer, Iowa, Sr., Guard

Stephanie Jones, Maryland, Sr., Forward

Kayla Robbins, Michigan, Sr., Forward

Victoria Gaines, Michigan State, RSr., Forward

Jasmine Brunson, Minnesota, Sr., Guard

Amber Jamison, Northwestern, Sr., Guard

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State, Fr., Guard

Kayleigh Semion, Penn State, Sr., Guard

Dominique Oden, Purdue, Sr., Guard

Khadaizha Sanders, Rutgers, Sr., Guard

Suzanne Gilreath, Wisconsin, Sr., Guard