Elm Creek-It was a busy week for letter of intent signings at Elm Creek high school. Ashley Brown signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Central Community College in Columbus next year. Brown helped the Buffaloes go 19-9 this season as she had 282 kills, 36 aces, and 18 blocks. Brown was named first team All FKC for her efforts this season.
Brown Signs With CCC-Columbus
Ashley Brown signs with CCC-Columbus-Courtesy Photo Elm Creek Schools
