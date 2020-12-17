class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503220 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Brown Signs With CCC-Columbus

BY Jayson Jorgensen | December 17, 2020
Brown Signs With CCC-Columbus
Ashley Brown signs with CCC-Columbus-Courtesy Photo Elm Creek Schools

Elm Creek-It was a busy week for letter of intent signings at Elm Creek high school. Ashley Brown signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Central Community College in Columbus next year. Brown helped the Buffaloes go 19-9 this season as she had 282 kills, 36 aces, and 18 blocks. Brown was named first team All FKC for her efforts this season.

