Buffaloes Rumble To Win Over Vikings

Bertrand-Elm Creek finished off another successful regular season with a 42-14 win over Bertrand on Friday. The Buffaloes scored on two of their first three drives to lead 16-0 at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Beau Knapp and I-Back Xavier Perez each scored for Elm Creek in the first. In the second quarter, Elm Creek turned the ball over two times which allowed the Vikings to stay in the game. After a Kobe Smith interception at the Bertrand 37, Elm Creek would score again as Perez would blast his way in from three yards out as the Buffaloes led it 22-0 at the half. Elm Creek would start the third quarter with a 60 kickoff return from Troy Brummels to put the game away. Perez finished the night with 18 carries for 144 yards and two tds. Arik Ackerman had a late rushing touchdown for the Viking who finish the year 3-5.