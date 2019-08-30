(Video) Buffaloes Shut Out Overton In Season Opener

Overton-Elm Creek used a suffocating defense and forced three turnovers to beat 10th ranked Overton 21-0 on Friday night. It was a game that was a defensive battle as the Eagles had just 81 yards in total offense while Elm Creek managed 131. Overton was hurt by big penalties and three big turnovers. Elm Creek coach Jayce Dueland talks about his team’s big defensive effort.

Elm Creek led 7-0 at half after a one yard td run from Xavier Perez, in the second quarter. Carsten McCarter connected with Trey Minor on a five yard td pass in the third and Lane Gutzwiller put the game away with a six yard td run late in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes host Arapahoe next week, while Overton travels to Kenesaw.