Bulldogs Claim Fourth Straight FKC Title

Kearney-For a 4th straight year Pleasanton won the FKC volleyball crown downing Overton in three sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-22. Katy Lindner pace the Bulldogs with 13 kills while Belle Paitz had 12 and Chelsea Fisher chipped in with 10. The Bulldogs are now 25-0 on the season. Overton by Haley Fleischman who had 10 kills and 3 blocks. Overton’s only two losses this year have been to Pleasanton. In the 3rd place match, Amherst swept Elm Creek in three 25-16, 25-22, 25-14. Tenley Hadwiger had 14 kills for the Broncos who have now won 8 of their last 10 matches to improve to 17-9 on the season. Ashley Brown had 12 kills for the Buffaloes who are now 16-8.