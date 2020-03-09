Bulldogs Win D1 Crown

Lincoln-It proved to be a weekend to remember for the Pleasanton Girls Basketball team as they wrapped up an undefeated season by winning the D1 State Title at the NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament in Lincoln. Pleasanton won three close games to win the title, knocking off Pender 66-56 in the State Quarters. In the Semifinals, they edged CWC 50-46 and in the final they fought off Bergan 47-38. It is the first state championship for Pleasanton (28-0) who finished as the State Runner up in 1992 and 2008.