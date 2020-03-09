class="post-template-default single single-post postid-445834 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Bulldogs Win D1 Crown | KRVN Radio

Bulldogs Win D1 Crown

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 9, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bulldogs Win D1 Crown
Pleasanton Wins D1 Title-KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

Lincoln-It proved to be a weekend to remember for the Pleasanton Girls Basketball team as they wrapped up an undefeated season by winning the D1 State Title at the NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament in Lincoln. Pleasanton won three close games to win the title, knocking off Pender 66-56 in the State Quarters. In the Semifinals, they edged CWC 50-46 and in the final they fought off Bergan 47-38. It is the first state championship for Pleasanton (28-0) who finished as the State Runner up in 1992 and 2008.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments