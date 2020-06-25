Burson named Nebraska coach of the year

Lexington high school Athletic Trainer Amber Burson has been named the National High School Strength Coaches Association Region 6, Nebraska Strength Coach of the Year. Coach Burson has been the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at Lexington High School since 2008. She has built the Lexington HIgh School Powerlifting Program from the ground up. It is now one of the most decorated Powerlifting Teams in the state, winning four of the last six Class B State Championships in both the boys and girls divisions.