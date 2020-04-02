Cam Mack enters name into NCAA transfer portal

LINCOLN-Another Nebraska guard has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Following a sensational sophomore season, Cam Mack will look to transfer from the Huskers. Mack announced three weeks ago he was declaring for the NBA Draft but will keep his eligibility throughout the process. In his one season as a Husker Mack averaged 12 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. Throughout the season Mack was disciplined five times by the coaching staff, which included two suspensions at the end of the year. Mack’s departure is the third transfer for the Big Red this offseason joining Dachon Burke and Jervay Green.