Can Nebraska still make a bowl game? Sean Callahan weighs in on the weekly HuskerChat (11/22/19)

BY Sports Staff | November 22, 2019
Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan are back for the weekly HuskerChat.

With two games left, could Nebraska turn things around and still make a bowl game?

VIDEO: Weekly HuskerChat with Sean Callahan

Nebraska completes its 2019 road schedule on Saturday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to College Park, Md., to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

The game from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium is set to kickoff off shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. local) and will be televised by BTN. The game can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-6 record and a 2-5 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

Scott Frost – Press Conference – Huskers Prepare for Maryland

Adrian Martinez Press Conference – Nebraska vs Maryland

