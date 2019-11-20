Carpenter Signs With Creighton

Lexington Senior standout Kaleb Carpenter held a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Carpenter this month signed a letter of intent to play baseball next season at Creighton. Carpenter A 6’2 left-handed pitcher, heads to Creighton with three plus pitches (fastball, curve and change according to the Bluejays). His fastball tops out in the upper 80s. Carpenter played for Nebraska Prospects during the summer and earned all tournament honors . Along with playing baseball Carpenter has also been a member of the Lexington football and basketball squads.