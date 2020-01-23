Central Conference Tournament Set To Begin Monday January 27th

Beginning Monday, January 27th, girl’s and boy’s Central Conference basketball tournament will take place. The first two days of the tournament, Monday the 27th and Tuesday the 28th, higher seeds will host games. There will be no games on Wednesday, but on Thursday, January 30th, boy’s semifinal games will be played at Northwest high school with the contests slated at 6:00 P.M. and 7:45 P.M. Girl’s semifinals will be on Friday, January 31st at 6:00 P.M and 7:45 P.M. The championship games will be at Northwest high school too, Saturday, February 1st, with the boy’s game 6:00 P.M. and the girl’s at 7:45 P.M. To view the brackets, they can be found below.

2020 Central Conference Girl’s Bracket

2020 Central Conference Boys Bracket