High school Wrestling Results 1-30

NWCA Girls State Meet

1 South Sioux City 135.5

2 Schuyler 129.0

3 West Point Beemer 128.0

4 Amherst 118.0

5 Platteview 71.0

6 Weeping Water 56.0

7 Pierce 50.0

8 Wahoo 49.0

9 Winnebago 44.0

10 Fremont 43.0

11 Battle Creek 41.0

12 Nebraska City 38.0

13 Kearney 32.0

14 Omaha Westside 29.0

15 Axtell 28.0

15 Ogallala 28.0

17 Scribner-Snyder 26.0

18 Red Cloud/Blue Hill 24.5

19 Creighton 24.0

19 Fairbury 24.0

19 Gordon-Rushville 24.0

19 Hemingford 24.0

19 Twin Loup 24.0

24 Stanton 23.0

25 Ainsworth 22.0

25 Lexington 22.0

27 Wisner-Pilger 21.0

28 Centura 20.0

29 Papillion-La Vista 19.0

30 Bellevue West 18.0

30 Chadron 18.0

32 Ord 17.0

32 South Loup 17.0

34 Elgin/Pope John 14.0

35 Johnson County Central 13.0

36 Crofton-Bloomfield 12.0

37 BRLD 11.0

37 Wauneta-Palisade 11.0

39 Mitchell 10.0

39 Norfolk 10.0

39 Valentine 10.0

42 Bellevue East 9.0

42 Gothenburg 9.0

44 Bayard 7.0

44 High Plains Community 7.0

44 Omaha Skutt Catholic 7.0

47 Beatrice 6.0

48 Dundy County Stratton 5.0

49 Cedar Bluffs 4.0

49 Chase County 4.0

49 Papillion-La Vista South 4.0

49 West Holt 4.0

53 Palmyra 3.0

53 Paxton 3.0

Individuals

103

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Flavia Nagatani of Kearney

2nd Place – Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek

3rd Place – Hasley Salgado of Schuyler

4th Place – Brianna Miller of Platteview

5th Place – Gina Gonzalez of South Sioux City

6th Place – Riley Hohn of Weeping Water

1st Place Match

Flavia Nagatani (Kearney) 9-16, Jr. over Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) 26-10, So. (Fall 5:27)

3rd Place Match

Hasley Salgado (Schuyler) 21-8, So. over Brianna Miller (Platteview) 21-14, Sr. (Fall 1:41)

5th Place Match

Gina Gonzalez (South Sioux City) 24-7, Jr. over Riley Hohn (Weeping Water) 20-10, So. (Dec 7-1)

109

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brisa Figueroa of West Point Beemer

2nd Place – Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water

3rd Place – Corah Linnaus of Stanton

4th Place – Masilia Arndt of Centura

5th Place – Michaela Bivainis of Amherst

6th Place – Tayce Bleich of Battle Creek

1st Place Match

Brisa Figueroa (West Point Beemer) 24-2, Jr. over Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 5:46)

3rd Place Match

Corah Linnaus (Stanton) 11-3, Fr. over Masilia Arndt (Centura) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 1:53)

5th Place Match

Michaela Bivainis (Amherst) 17-6, Jr. over Tayce Bleich (Battle Creek) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

117

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Taleah Thomas of Amherst

2nd Place – Callie Arnold of Pierce

3rd Place – Diana Cervantes of West Point Beemer

4th Place – Maddy Pineda of Schuyler

5th Place – Korah Ellis of Lexington

6th Place – Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill

1st Place Match

Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 18-1, Jr. over Callie Arnold (Pierce) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 4:27)

3rd Place Match

Diana Cervantes (West Point Beemer) 18-3, Jr. over Maddy Pineda (Schuyler) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 3:41)

5th Place Match

Korah Ellis (Lexington) 6-5, So. over Lily Gomez (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 1:52)

124

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Regan D. Rosseter of Omaha Westside

2nd Place – Kristen Schellenberg of Scribner-Snyder

3rd Place – Josephine Redman of Gordon-Rushville

4th Place – Fia Rasmussen of Chadron

5th Place – Selena Zamora of South Sioux City

6th Place – Madisen Petersen of Crofton-Bloomfield

1st Place Match

Regan D. Rosseter (Omaha Westside) 16-1, Fr. over Kristen Schellenberg (Scribner-Snyder) 12-1, Fr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

Josephine Redman (Gordon-Rushville) 12-3, So. over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) 6-3, Fr. (Fall 2:06)

5th Place Match

Selena Zamora (South Sioux City) 21-7, Fr. over Madisen Petersen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 10-6, So. (Fall 2:20)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Reagen Gallaway of Amherst

2nd Place – Pheonix Jensen of Platteview

3rd Place – Carly Wemhoff of Schuyler

4th Place – Pacie Lee of Nebraska City

5th Place – Markael Zeleny of Wahoo

6th Place – Alekxa Olvera of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Reagen Gallaway (Amherst) 14-0, So. over Pheonix Jensen (Platteview) 20-3, So. (Fall 0:59)

3rd Place Match

Carly Wemhoff (Schuyler) 19-8, Fr. over Pacie Lee (Nebraska City) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 2:00)

5th Place Match

Markael Zeleny (Wahoo) 19-8, So. over Alekxa Olvera (Schuyler) 11-4, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

142

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maria Barnes of Ogallala

2nd Place – Saige Miserez of West Point Beemer

3rd Place – Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City

4th Place – Taylor Roach of Amherst

5th Place – Koryn Klein of Ord

6th Place – Mila Pozehl of Ainsworth

1st Place Match

Maria Barnes (Ogallala) 12-7, So. over Saige Miserez (West Point Beemer) 18-5, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Yohaly Quinones (South Sioux City) 23-2, So. over Taylor Roach (Amherst) 12-5, So. (Fall 3:52)

5th Place Match

Koryn Klein (Ord) 10-5, So. over Mila Pozehl (Ainsworth) 7-5, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

154

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tiffany Senff of Axtell

2nd Place – Evelyn Guzman of Schuyler

3rd Place – Ally Micheel of Twin Loup

4th Place – Haylee Miller of Wisner-Pilger

5th Place – Jacquelyn Zamora of South Sioux City

6th Place – Casidy Wortman of Creighton

1st Place Match

Tiffany Senff (Axtell) 8-0, Fr. over Evelyn Guzman (Schuyler) 15-1, Jr. (Dec 10-8)

3rd Place Match

Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2, Sr. over Haylee Miller (Wisner-Pilger) 10-2, So. (Fall 1:16)

5th Place Match

Jacquelyn Zamora (South Sioux City) 15-6, So. over Casidy Wortman (Creighton) 13-5, So. (Fall 2:03)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo

2nd Place – Aridiana Zamora of South Sioux City

3rd Place – Makena Schramm of Fairbury

4th Place – GiaVonni Blanks of Bellevue West

5th Place – Lila Bloomer of South Loup

6th Place – Makinzie Parsons of Pierce

1st Place Match

Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo) 11-0, So. over Aridiana Zamora (South Sioux City) 17-1, Sr. (SV-1 (Fall) 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Makena Schramm (Fairbury) 12-8, So. over GiaVonni Blanks (Bellevue West) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 2:52)

5th Place Match

Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10, Jr. over Makinzie Parsons (Pierce) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29)

190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Claire Paasch of West Point Beemer

2nd Place – Emma Gomez of Hemingford

3rd Place – Melissa De La Torre of South Sioux City

4th Place – Darian Earth of Winnebago

5th Place – Gina Alba of Schuyler

6th Place – Eny Bravo of Fremont

1st Place Match

Claire Paasch (West Point Beemer) 25-4, So. over Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 9-1, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

3rd Place Match

Melissa De La Torre (South Sioux City) 11-5, So. over Darian Earth (Winnebago) 11-7, Fr. (Fall 2:31)

5th Place Match

Gina Alba (Schuyler) 16-11, Fr. over Eny Bravo (Fremont) 9-11, Jr. (Fall 4:22)

240

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zeriah George of Winnebago

2nd Place – Madison Martinez of Fremont

3rd Place – Destiny Damme of Amherst

4th Place – Yadira Morales of Schuyler

5th Place – Marcella Limon of South Sioux City

6th Place – Nayeli Diaz of Paxton

6th Place – Ashlynn Cropp of West Point Beemer

1st Place Match

Zeriah George (Winnebago) 16-0, Sr. over Madison Martinez (Fremont) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:00)

3rd Place Match

Destiny Damme (Amherst) 5-6, Sr. over Yadira Morales (Schuyler) 9-7, So. (Fall 4:13)

5th Place Match

Marcella Limon (South Sioux City) 8-7, So. over Ashlynn Cropp (West Point Beemer) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:29)

Central Conference Wrestling 1-30

1 Columbus Lakeview 181.5

2 Aurora 176.5

3 York 175.0

4 Schuyler 155.0

5 Northwest 133.0

6 Lexington 116.5

7 Adams Central 110.0

8 Seward 90.5

9 Holdrege 77.0

10 Crete 57.0

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora

2nd Place – Ivan Perez of Schuyler

3rd Place – Matt Janssen of Holdrege

4th Place – Jaime Ramos of Crete

5th Place – Noah Wyatt of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Hudson Holoch of York

1st Place Match

Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 32-2, Sr. over Ivan Perez (Schuyler) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

Matt Janssen (Holdrege) 26-11, So. over Jaime Ramos (Crete) 22-15, Fr. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Noah Wyatt (Columbus Lakeview) 13-15, So. over Hudson Holoch (York) 17-12, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington

2nd Place – Cash Duncan of Seward

3rd Place – Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Justin Barbee of Adams Central

5th Place – caleb Alcorta of Northwest

6th Place – Wyatt Clarke of Crete

1st Place Match

Daven Naylor (Lexington) 33-3, So. over Cash Duncan (Seward) 34-4, Jr. (Dec 10-9)

3rd Place Match

Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 29-8, So. over Justin Barbee (Adams Central) 24-15, So. (Fall 2:05)

5th Place Match

caleb Alcorta (Northwest) 20-18, Sr. over Wyatt Clarke (Crete) 19-18, Fr. (Fall 0:17)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington

2nd Place – Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview

3rd Place – Braiden Kort of Adams Central

4th Place – Jeremy Oswald of Aurora

5th Place – Jesus Rodriguez of York

6th Place – Brayan Romero of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 31-5, Sr. over Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) 26-4, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 34-3, So. over Jeremy Oswald (Aurora) 32-7, Sr. (MD 10-1)

5th Place Match

Jesus Rodriguez (York) 17-15, Sr. over Brayan Romero (Schuyler) 21-16, So. (Fall 0:43)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Thomas Ivey of York

2nd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington

3rd Place – Jesus Hernandez of Schuyler

4th Place – Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete

5th Place – Caleb Vokes of Northwest

6th Place – Treyton Hobson of Seward

1st Place Match

Thomas Ivey (York) 27-3, Sr. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 24-13, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Jesus Hernandez (Schuyler) 11-13, Fr. over Jeffrey Kuncl (Crete) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 4:35)

5th Place Match

Caleb Vokes (Northwest) 13-22, So. over Treyton Hobson (Seward) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 1:32)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaleb Eliker of York

2nd Place – Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview

3rd Place – Devon Ackles of Adams Central

4th Place – Freddy Basilio of Schuyler

5th Place – Conner Rosendale of Seward

6th Place – Angel Vega of Lexington

1st Place Match

Kaleb Eliker (York) 20-1, Sr. over Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 25-11, Sr. over Freddy Basilio (Schuyler) 17-15, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Conner Rosendale (Seward) 25-12, . over Angel Vega (Lexington) 14-19, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview

2nd Place – Kayleb Saurer of Adams Central

3rd Place – Jesus Carrasco of Schuyler

4th Place – Jacob Janssen of Holdrege

5th Place – Landen Johnson of Lexington

6th Place – Kayden Massing of Aurora

1st Place Match

Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 29-3, Sr. over Kayleb Saurer (Adams Central) 24-9, So. (Fall 1:29)

3rd Place Match

Jesus Carrasco (Schuyler) 24-13, Sr. over Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) 20-17, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Landen Johnson (Lexington) 16-19, So. over Kayden Massing (Aurora) 8-10, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora

2nd Place – Jeret Frerichs of Adams Central

3rd Place – Boone Duncan of Seward

4th Place – Jonathon Gonzalez of Schuyler

5th Place – Bo Bushhousen of Northwest

6th Place – Carver Powers of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 35-1, Sr. over Jeret Frerichs (Adams Central) 20-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-3))

3rd Place Match

Boone Duncan (Seward) 24-14, Sr. over Jonathon Gonzalez (Schuyler) 25-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Bo Bushhousen (Northwest) 18-11, So. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 7-9, Jr. (Fall 2:53)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Diego Maganda of Schuyler

2nd Place – Brock Mahoney of Columbus Lakeview

3rd Place – Eli Arends of Northwest

4th Place – Britton Kemling of Aurora

5th Place – Breckin Schoepf of Seward

6th Place – Jackson Oaks of Lexington

1st Place Match

Diego Maganda (Schuyler) 25-5, So. over Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview) 15-11, Jr. (Fall 1:52)

3rd Place Match

Eli Arends (Northwest) 20-23, So. over Britton Kemling (Aurora) 25-14, So. (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match

Breckin Schoepf (Seward) 20-13, So. over Jackson Oaks (Lexington) 2-22, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kobe Lyons of York

2nd Place – Austin Cooley of Northwest

3rd Place – Rene Corado of Lexington

4th Place – Yordi Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview

5th Place – Jhony Escobar of Schuyler

6th Place – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Kobe Lyons (York) 32-0, Sr. over Austin Cooley (Northwest) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Rene Corado (Lexington) 23-14, Sr. over Yordi Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 13-19, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Jhony Escobar (Schuyler) 19-18, Jr. over Mason Marquardt (Holdrege) 9-22, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nolan Hill of Seward

2nd Place – Sam Holt of Holdrege

3rd Place – Seth Erickson of York

4th Place – cailyb weekley of Northwest

5th Place – Miguel Cullum of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Chris Escobar of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Nolan Hill (Seward) 29-6, So. over Sam Holt (Holdrege) 27-9, Sr. (MD 14-5)

3rd Place Match

Seth Erickson (York) 21-12, Fr. over cailyb weekley (Northwest) 23-17, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Miguel Cullum (Columbus Lakeview) 2-3, So. over Chris Escobar (Schuyler) 8-16, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mack Owens of Aurora

2nd Place – Damian Smith of Holdrege

3rd Place – Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Kaden Lyons of York

5th Place – Joseph Stein of Northwest

6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington

1st Place Match

Mack Owens (Aurora) 35-2, Jr. over Damian Smith (Holdrege) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 16-12)

3rd Place Match

Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 26-8, So. over Kaden Lyons (York) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 3:44)

5th Place Match

Joseph Stein (Northwest) 27-15, Fr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 11-29, Jr. (Fall 1:28)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase Cotton of York

2nd Place – Brekyn Papineau of Aurora

3rd Place – Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview

4th Place – Victor Isele of Northwest

5th Place – Gabriel Moyao of Schuyler

6th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington

1st Place Match

Chase Cotton (York) 18-2, Sr. over Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 31-6, Jr. (Fall 2:27)

3rd Place Match

Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 20-10, Sr. over Victor Isele (Northwest) 30-11, So. (Fall 2:28)

5th Place Match

Gabriel Moyao (Schuyler) 19-16, Jr. over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) 14-21, Jr. (Fall 2:07)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jack Allen of Aurora

2nd Place – Daniel Jerez of Schuyler

3rd Place – Morgan Collingham of York

4th Place – Nolan Moorman of Northwest

5th Place – Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview

6th Place – Jesse Arevalo of Lexington

1st Place Match

Jack Allen (Aurora) 27-10, So. over Daniel Jerez (Schuyler) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

3rd Place Match

Morgan Collingham (York) 23-9, Fr. over Nolan Moorman (Northwest) 7-9, So. (Fall 3:59)

5th Place Match

Erick Bello (Columbus Lakeview) 9-21, Jr. over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) 6-22, So. (Dec 2-0)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aaron Jividen of Aurora

2nd Place – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central

3rd Place – Jason Uden of Crete

4th Place – Kadence Velde of York

5th Place – Billy Schleichardt of Northwest

6th Place – Daniel Garcia of Schuyler

1st Place Match

Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 34-3, Jr. over Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) 25-13, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Jason Uden (Crete) 6-2, Sr. over Kadence Velde (York) 17-12, So. (Fall 4:50)

5th Place Match

Billy Schleichardt (Northwest) 13-19, So. over Daniel Garcia (Schuyler) 5-11, So. (Fall 2:29)