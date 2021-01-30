High school Wrestling Results 1-30

NWCA Girls State Meet
1 South Sioux City 135.5
2 Schuyler 129.0
3 West Point Beemer 128.0
4 Amherst 118.0
5 Platteview 71.0
6 Weeping Water 56.0
7 Pierce 50.0
8 Wahoo 49.0
9 Winnebago 44.0
10 Fremont 43.0
11 Battle Creek 41.0
12 Nebraska City 38.0
13 Kearney 32.0
14 Omaha Westside 29.0
15 Axtell 28.0
15 Ogallala 28.0
17 Scribner-Snyder 26.0
18 Red Cloud/Blue Hill 24.5
19 Creighton 24.0
19 Fairbury 24.0
19 Gordon-Rushville 24.0
19 Hemingford 24.0
19 Twin Loup 24.0
24 Stanton 23.0
25 Ainsworth 22.0
25 Lexington 22.0
27 Wisner-Pilger 21.0
28 Centura 20.0
29 Papillion-La Vista 19.0
30 Bellevue West 18.0
30 Chadron 18.0
32 Ord 17.0
32 South Loup 17.0
34 Elgin/Pope John 14.0
35 Johnson County Central 13.0
36 Crofton-Bloomfield 12.0
37 BRLD 11.0
37 Wauneta-Palisade 11.0
39 Mitchell 10.0
39 Norfolk 10.0
39 Valentine 10.0
42 Bellevue East 9.0
42 Gothenburg 9.0
44 Bayard 7.0
44 High Plains Community 7.0
44 Omaha Skutt Catholic 7.0
47 Beatrice 6.0
48 Dundy County Stratton 5.0
49 Cedar Bluffs 4.0
49 Chase County 4.0
49 Papillion-La Vista South 4.0
49 West Holt 4.0
53 Palmyra 3.0
53 Paxton 3.0
Individuals
103
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Flavia Nagatani of Kearney
2nd Place – Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek
3rd Place – Hasley Salgado of Schuyler
4th Place – Brianna Miller of Platteview
5th Place – Gina Gonzalez of South Sioux City
6th Place – Riley Hohn of Weeping Water
1st Place Match
Flavia Nagatani (Kearney) 9-16, Jr. over Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) 26-10, So. (Fall 5:27)
3rd Place Match
Hasley Salgado (Schuyler) 21-8, So. over Brianna Miller (Platteview) 21-14, Sr. (Fall 1:41)
5th Place Match
Gina Gonzalez (South Sioux City) 24-7, Jr. over Riley Hohn (Weeping Water) 20-10, So. (Dec 7-1)
109
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brisa Figueroa of West Point Beemer
2nd Place – Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water
3rd Place – Corah Linnaus of Stanton
4th Place – Masilia Arndt of Centura
5th Place – Michaela Bivainis of Amherst
6th Place – Tayce Bleich of Battle Creek
1st Place Match
Brisa Figueroa (West Point Beemer) 24-2, Jr. over Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 5:46)
3rd Place Match
Corah Linnaus (Stanton) 11-3, Fr. over Masilia Arndt (Centura) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match
Michaela Bivainis (Amherst) 17-6, Jr. over Tayce Bleich (Battle Creek) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
117
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Taleah Thomas of Amherst
2nd Place – Callie Arnold of Pierce
3rd Place – Diana Cervantes of West Point Beemer
4th Place – Maddy Pineda of Schuyler
5th Place – Korah Ellis of Lexington
6th Place – Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill
1st Place Match
Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 18-1, Jr. over Callie Arnold (Pierce) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 4:27)
3rd Place Match
Diana Cervantes (West Point Beemer) 18-3, Jr. over Maddy Pineda (Schuyler) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 3:41)
5th Place Match
Korah Ellis (Lexington) 6-5, So. over Lily Gomez (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 1:52)
124
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Regan D. Rosseter of Omaha Westside
2nd Place – Kristen Schellenberg of Scribner-Snyder
3rd Place – Josephine Redman of Gordon-Rushville
4th Place – Fia Rasmussen of Chadron
5th Place – Selena Zamora of South Sioux City
6th Place – Madisen Petersen of Crofton-Bloomfield
1st Place Match
Regan D. Rosseter (Omaha Westside) 16-1, Fr. over Kristen Schellenberg (Scribner-Snyder) 12-1, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Josephine Redman (Gordon-Rushville) 12-3, So. over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) 6-3, Fr. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
Selena Zamora (South Sioux City) 21-7, Fr. over Madisen Petersen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 10-6, So. (Fall 2:20)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Reagen Gallaway of Amherst
2nd Place – Pheonix Jensen of Platteview
3rd Place – Carly Wemhoff of Schuyler
4th Place – Pacie Lee of Nebraska City
5th Place – Markael Zeleny of Wahoo
6th Place – Alekxa Olvera of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Reagen Gallaway (Amherst) 14-0, So. over Pheonix Jensen (Platteview) 20-3, So. (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match
Carly Wemhoff (Schuyler) 19-8, Fr. over Pacie Lee (Nebraska City) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
5th Place Match
Markael Zeleny (Wahoo) 19-8, So. over Alekxa Olvera (Schuyler) 11-4, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
142
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Maria Barnes of Ogallala
2nd Place – Saige Miserez of West Point Beemer
3rd Place – Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City
4th Place – Taylor Roach of Amherst
5th Place – Koryn Klein of Ord
6th Place – Mila Pozehl of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
Maria Barnes (Ogallala) 12-7, So. over Saige Miserez (West Point Beemer) 18-5, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Yohaly Quinones (South Sioux City) 23-2, So. over Taylor Roach (Amherst) 12-5, So. (Fall 3:52)
5th Place Match
Koryn Klein (Ord) 10-5, So. over Mila Pozehl (Ainsworth) 7-5, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
154
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tiffany Senff of Axtell
2nd Place – Evelyn Guzman of Schuyler
3rd Place – Ally Micheel of Twin Loup
4th Place – Haylee Miller of Wisner-Pilger
5th Place – Jacquelyn Zamora of South Sioux City
6th Place – Casidy Wortman of Creighton
1st Place Match
Tiffany Senff (Axtell) 8-0, Fr. over Evelyn Guzman (Schuyler) 15-1, Jr. (Dec 10-8)
3rd Place Match
Ally Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-2, Sr. over Haylee Miller (Wisner-Pilger) 10-2, So. (Fall 1:16)
5th Place Match
Jacquelyn Zamora (South Sioux City) 15-6, So. over Casidy Wortman (Creighton) 13-5, So. (Fall 2:03)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo
2nd Place – Aridiana Zamora of South Sioux City
3rd Place – Makena Schramm of Fairbury
4th Place – GiaVonni Blanks of Bellevue West
5th Place – Lila Bloomer of South Loup
6th Place – Makinzie Parsons of Pierce
1st Place Match
Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo) 11-0, So. over Aridiana Zamora (South Sioux City) 17-1, Sr. (SV-1 (Fall) 0:00)
3rd Place Match
Makena Schramm (Fairbury) 12-8, So. over GiaVonni Blanks (Bellevue West) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 2:52)
5th Place Match
Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 8-10, Jr. over Makinzie Parsons (Pierce) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
190
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Claire Paasch of West Point Beemer
2nd Place – Emma Gomez of Hemingford
3rd Place – Melissa De La Torre of South Sioux City
4th Place – Darian Earth of Winnebago
5th Place – Gina Alba of Schuyler
6th Place – Eny Bravo of Fremont
1st Place Match
Claire Paasch (West Point Beemer) 25-4, So. over Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 9-1, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
3rd Place Match
Melissa De La Torre (South Sioux City) 11-5, So. over Darian Earth (Winnebago) 11-7, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
5th Place Match
Gina Alba (Schuyler) 16-11, Fr. over Eny Bravo (Fremont) 9-11, Jr. (Fall 4:22)
240
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Zeriah George of Winnebago
2nd Place – Madison Martinez of Fremont
3rd Place – Destiny Damme of Amherst
4th Place – Yadira Morales of Schuyler
5th Place – Marcella Limon of South Sioux City
6th Place – Nayeli Diaz of Paxton
6th Place – Ashlynn Cropp of West Point Beemer
1st Place Match
Zeriah George (Winnebago) 16-0, Sr. over Madison Martinez (Fremont) 11-6, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
Destiny Damme (Amherst) 5-6, Sr. over Yadira Morales (Schuyler) 9-7, So. (Fall 4:13)
5th Place Match
Marcella Limon (South Sioux City) 8-7, So. over Ashlynn Cropp (West Point Beemer) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:29)
Central Conference Wrestling 1-30
1 Columbus Lakeview 181.5
2 Aurora 176.5
3 York 175.0
4 Schuyler 155.0
5 Northwest 133.0
6 Lexington 116.5
7 Adams Central 110.0
8 Seward 90.5
9 Holdrege 77.0
10 Crete 57.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caden Svoboda of Aurora
2nd Place – Ivan Perez of Schuyler
3rd Place – Matt Janssen of Holdrege
4th Place – Jaime Ramos of Crete
5th Place – Noah Wyatt of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Hudson Holoch of York
1st Place Match
Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 32-2, Sr. over Ivan Perez (Schuyler) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
Matt Janssen (Holdrege) 26-11, So. over Jaime Ramos (Crete) 22-15, Fr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
Noah Wyatt (Columbus Lakeview) 13-15, So. over Hudson Holoch (York) 17-12, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
2nd Place – Cash Duncan of Seward
3rd Place – Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Justin Barbee of Adams Central
5th Place – caleb Alcorta of Northwest
6th Place – Wyatt Clarke of Crete
1st Place Match
Daven Naylor (Lexington) 33-3, So. over Cash Duncan (Seward) 34-4, Jr. (Dec 10-9)
3rd Place Match
Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 29-8, So. over Justin Barbee (Adams Central) 24-15, So. (Fall 2:05)
5th Place Match
caleb Alcorta (Northwest) 20-18, Sr. over Wyatt Clarke (Crete) 19-18, Fr. (Fall 0:17)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
2nd Place – Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview
3rd Place – Braiden Kort of Adams Central
4th Place – Jeremy Oswald of Aurora
5th Place – Jesus Rodriguez of York
6th Place – Brayan Romero of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 31-5, Sr. over Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) 26-4, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 34-3, So. over Jeremy Oswald (Aurora) 32-7, Sr. (MD 10-1)
5th Place Match
Jesus Rodriguez (York) 17-15, Sr. over Brayan Romero (Schuyler) 21-16, So. (Fall 0:43)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Thomas Ivey of York
2nd Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
3rd Place – Jesus Hernandez of Schuyler
4th Place – Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete
5th Place – Caleb Vokes of Northwest
6th Place – Treyton Hobson of Seward
1st Place Match
Thomas Ivey (York) 27-3, Sr. over Dylan Hubbard (Lexington) 24-13, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Jesus Hernandez (Schuyler) 11-13, Fr. over Jeffrey Kuncl (Crete) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 4:35)
5th Place Match
Caleb Vokes (Northwest) 13-22, So. over Treyton Hobson (Seward) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Eliker of York
2nd Place – Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
3rd Place – Devon Ackles of Adams Central
4th Place – Freddy Basilio of Schuyler
5th Place – Conner Rosendale of Seward
6th Place – Angel Vega of Lexington
1st Place Match
Kaleb Eliker (York) 20-1, Sr. over Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 25-11, Sr. over Freddy Basilio (Schuyler) 17-15, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Conner Rosendale (Seward) 25-12, . over Angel Vega (Lexington) 14-19, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview
2nd Place – Kayleb Saurer of Adams Central
3rd Place – Jesus Carrasco of Schuyler
4th Place – Jacob Janssen of Holdrege
5th Place – Landen Johnson of Lexington
6th Place – Kayden Massing of Aurora
1st Place Match
Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 29-3, Sr. over Kayleb Saurer (Adams Central) 24-9, So. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Jesus Carrasco (Schuyler) 24-13, Sr. over Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) 20-17, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Landen Johnson (Lexington) 16-19, So. over Kayden Massing (Aurora) 8-10, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora
2nd Place – Jeret Frerichs of Adams Central
3rd Place – Boone Duncan of Seward
4th Place – Jonathon Gonzalez of Schuyler
5th Place – Bo Bushhousen of Northwest
6th Place – Carver Powers of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 35-1, Sr. over Jeret Frerichs (Adams Central) 20-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-3))
3rd Place Match
Boone Duncan (Seward) 24-14, Sr. over Jonathon Gonzalez (Schuyler) 25-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Bo Bushhousen (Northwest) 18-11, So. over Carver Powers (Holdrege) 7-9, Jr. (Fall 2:53)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Diego Maganda of Schuyler
2nd Place – Brock Mahoney of Columbus Lakeview
3rd Place – Eli Arends of Northwest
4th Place – Britton Kemling of Aurora
5th Place – Breckin Schoepf of Seward
6th Place – Jackson Oaks of Lexington
1st Place Match
Diego Maganda (Schuyler) 25-5, So. over Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview) 15-11, Jr. (Fall 1:52)
3rd Place Match
Eli Arends (Northwest) 20-23, So. over Britton Kemling (Aurora) 25-14, So. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
Breckin Schoepf (Seward) 20-13, So. over Jackson Oaks (Lexington) 2-22, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kobe Lyons of York
2nd Place – Austin Cooley of Northwest
3rd Place – Rene Corado of Lexington
4th Place – Yordi Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
5th Place – Jhony Escobar of Schuyler
6th Place – Mason Marquardt of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Kobe Lyons (York) 32-0, Sr. over Austin Cooley (Northwest) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Rene Corado (Lexington) 23-14, Sr. over Yordi Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 13-19, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Jhony Escobar (Schuyler) 19-18, Jr. over Mason Marquardt (Holdrege) 9-22, Jr. (Dec 11-4)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nolan Hill of Seward
2nd Place – Sam Holt of Holdrege
3rd Place – Seth Erickson of York
4th Place – cailyb weekley of Northwest
5th Place – Miguel Cullum of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Chris Escobar of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Nolan Hill (Seward) 29-6, So. over Sam Holt (Holdrege) 27-9, Sr. (MD 14-5)
3rd Place Match
Seth Erickson (York) 21-12, Fr. over cailyb weekley (Northwest) 23-17, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Miguel Cullum (Columbus Lakeview) 2-3, So. over Chris Escobar (Schuyler) 8-16, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mack Owens of Aurora
2nd Place – Damian Smith of Holdrege
3rd Place – Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Kaden Lyons of York
5th Place – Joseph Stein of Northwest
6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
1st Place Match
Mack Owens (Aurora) 35-2, Jr. over Damian Smith (Holdrege) 23-12, Sr. (Dec 16-12)
3rd Place Match
Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 26-8, So. over Kaden Lyons (York) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 3:44)
5th Place Match
Joseph Stein (Northwest) 27-15, Fr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 11-29, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase Cotton of York
2nd Place – Brekyn Papineau of Aurora
3rd Place – Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
4th Place – Victor Isele of Northwest
5th Place – Gabriel Moyao of Schuyler
6th Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington
1st Place Match
Chase Cotton (York) 18-2, Sr. over Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 31-6, Jr. (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match
Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 20-10, Sr. over Victor Isele (Northwest) 30-11, So. (Fall 2:28)
5th Place Match
Gabriel Moyao (Schuyler) 19-16, Jr. over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) 14-21, Jr. (Fall 2:07)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jack Allen of Aurora
2nd Place – Daniel Jerez of Schuyler
3rd Place – Morgan Collingham of York
4th Place – Nolan Moorman of Northwest
5th Place – Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview
6th Place – Jesse Arevalo of Lexington
1st Place Match
Jack Allen (Aurora) 27-10, So. over Daniel Jerez (Schuyler) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
3rd Place Match
Morgan Collingham (York) 23-9, Fr. over Nolan Moorman (Northwest) 7-9, So. (Fall 3:59)
5th Place Match
Erick Bello (Columbus Lakeview) 9-21, Jr. over Jesse Arevalo (Lexington) 6-22, So. (Dec 2-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Aaron Jividen of Aurora
2nd Place – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central
3rd Place – Jason Uden of Crete
4th Place – Kadence Velde of York
5th Place – Billy Schleichardt of Northwest
6th Place – Daniel Garcia of Schuyler
1st Place Match
Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 34-3, Jr. over Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) 25-13, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Jason Uden (Crete) 6-2, Sr. over Kadence Velde (York) 17-12, So. (Fall 4:50)
5th Place Match
Billy Schleichardt (Northwest) 13-19, So. over Daniel Garcia (Schuyler) 5-11, So. (Fall 2:29)