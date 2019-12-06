Chase County sweeps Cozad

COZAD – The Chase County Lady Longhorns had a sixteen point lead heading into halftime and never looked back while on the road at Cozad on Thursday night, cruising to a 59-27 victory.

Mallie McNair was able to find her rhythm adding 11 points in the third quarter, and finishing the game with 25 points.

Cozad was able to find some success at the end of the second quarter, getting back-to-back buckets from Liz Tvardy and Megan Burkholder at the buzzer to cut the halftime deficit 32-16.

Chase County responded after the half with a three pointer from McNair and junior Sophie Spady, and continued their scoring until the final buzzer.

Chase County start their year 1-0, playing Wanueta-Palisade on Friday night. Cozad falls to 0-1 on the year and will play Pleasanton on Tuesday night at home.

The Longhorns hit seven three pointers in the first half and hit their stride from the free throw line to earn a 51-36 win on the road against Cozad.

The Haymakers lead early in the contest, getting off to a fast start with Jacob Engel and Jacob Gengenbach hitting their first shots to 5-0 lead, but Chase County and reserve junior guard Mason Nordhausen hit shots from around the three-point line, extending their lead to as much as twelve.

Jacob Weatherly and the Haymakers fought back closing the gap to 25-21 at the end of the half. Cedric Maxwell, the Longhorns’ 6-4 junior forward, was able to pull down back-to-back rebounds and earn points as well. Maxwell finished with eight points.

Cozad went into foul trouble late in the 3rd quarter, sending Chase County to the free throw line multiple times into the 4th, adding another 16 points in the final period.

Nordhausen led all scorers with 14 points and four three pointers. Chase County will start their season 1-0 and will face Wanueta-Palisade in Imperial on Friday night. Cozad moves to 0-1 on the season and will play Pleasanton on Tuesday at Cozad High School.