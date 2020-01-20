Chiefs & 49ers Headed To Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) _ The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have earned trips to Miami for Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2. The Niners are heading to the game for the first time since 2013, while the Chiefs are ending a half-century Super Bowl drought. The 49ers cruised to a 37-20 win over the Packers behind Raheem Mostert, who ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. Mostert already had 160 yards and three TDs by halftime to help San Francisco take a 27-0 lead into the locker room. The Niners racked up 285 yards rushing while Jimmy Garoppolo threw just eight times, completing six for 77 yards. Aaron Rodgers couldn’t get Green Bay into the end zone until the first series of the second half, hitting Aaron Jones for a nine-yard TD. Jones also scored on a one-yard run. Rodgers completed 31 of his 39 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, but one of his two interceptions set up a Mostert TD just before halftime. The Niners are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games, joining the 1988 Bengals and 1999 Rams.

Pat Mahomes scored on an acrobatic 27-yard run just before halftime and the Chiefs held NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry in check to complete a 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC championship game. Tennessee led 17-7 until Mahomes led two touchdown drives over the last 4:03 of the first half, beginning with his 20-yard scoring strike to Tyreek Hill. The NFL’s reigning MVP followed that with a long TD run in which he tip-toed along the left sideline and squirmed through a wrap-around tackle attempt near the end zone. Mahomes put the Chiefs in control by hitting Sammy Watkins for a 60-yard touchdown with 7:33 remaining. Mahomes finished with 53 yards rushing and was 23 of 35 for 295 yards and three TDs. Henry scored on a four-yard run that gave Tennessee an early 10-0 lead, but he finished with just 69 yards on 19 carries after gaining 182 and 195 yards on the ground in the Titan’s first two postseason games.