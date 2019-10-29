Columbus Finds New Conference Home

The Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) voted unanimously on Monday, Oct. 28 to expand to a 12-team conference beginning with the 2020-2021 fall season. Columbus High School applied for and accepted the invitation to join the HAC as a full-time member. “The current members of the Heartland Athletic Conference are excited to unanimously admit Columbus as they will be a great fit to our outstanding athletic and academic traditions. We look forward to the positive impact that Columbus will make in an already competitive conference.” Zach Limbach, 2019-20 HAC president, athletic director, Lincoln East High School The conference’s current members are Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius X high schools, along with all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. The last time the conference expanded was in 2017 with the addition of Lincoln Pius X, Kearney and Norfolk high schools.