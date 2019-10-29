The Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) voted unanimously on Monday, Oct. 28 to expand to a 12-team conference beginning with the 2020-2021 fall season. Columbus High School applied for and accepted the invitation to join the HAC as a full-time member. “The current members of the Heartland Athletic Conference are excited to unanimously admit Columbus as they will be a great fit to our outstanding athletic and academic traditions. We look forward to the positive impact that Columbus will make in an already competitive conference.” Zach Limbach, 2019-20 HAC president, athletic director, Lincoln East High School The conference’s current members are Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius X high schools, along with all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. The last time the conference expanded was in 2017 with the addition of Lincoln Pius X, Kearney and Norfolk high schools.
Columbus Finds New Conference Home
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments