The Concordia-Midland football game originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 14 has now been canceled. The matchup was postponed last week due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warrior program. The contest will not be made up.

The Bulldogs will finish their season at Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday (Nov. 21). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT from Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell, S.D.