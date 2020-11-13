Concordia-Midland football postponed

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Football team will have this Saturday off. On Thursday (Nov. 12) evening, Midland announced the postponement of the scheduled Nov. 14 game in Fremont while citing “emerging COVID-19 concerns in the (Warrior) program.” A decision will be made next week as to whether the game can be made up on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The announcement marks the second postponement of the 2020 season for Head Coach Patrick Daberkow’s squad. The Bulldogs (4-3) also experienced two idle Saturdays during the month of October (one being a scheduled bye). Concordia is slated to play at Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 as part of the nine-game conference schedule. Concordia played at home for the final time in 2020 when it hosted Morningside last week.

2020 Schedule/Results

9/12 at Doane | W, 24-7

9/19 vs. Hastings | W, 34-28 (OT)

9/26 at Briar Cliff | W, 24-9

10/3 vs. Jamestown | W, 23-3

10/17 at Northwestern | L, 17-31

10/24 vs. Dordt | L, 14-41

11/7 vs. Morningside | L, 22-56

11/14 at Midland, PPD

11/21 at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.