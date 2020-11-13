class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497120 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Concordia-Midland football postponed | KRVN Radio

Concordia-Midland football postponed

BY Jake Knabel, Director of Athletic Communications | November 13, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Concordia-Midland football postponed

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Football team will have this Saturday off. On Thursday (Nov. 12) evening, Midland announced the postponement of the scheduled Nov. 14 game in Fremont while citing “emerging COVID-19 concerns in the (Warrior) program.” A decision will be made next week as to whether the game can be made up on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The announcement marks the second postponement of the 2020 season for Head Coach Patrick Daberkow’s squad. The Bulldogs (4-3) also experienced two idle Saturdays during the month of October (one being a scheduled bye). Concordia is slated to play at Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 as part of the nine-game conference schedule. Concordia played at home for the final time in 2020 when it hosted Morningside last week.

2020 Schedule/Results
9/12 at Doane | W, 24-7
9/19 vs. Hastings | W, 34-28 (OT)
9/26 at Briar Cliff | W, 24-9
10/3 vs. Jamestown | W, 23-3
10/17 at Northwestern | L, 17-31
10/24 vs. Dordt | L, 14-41
11/7 vs. Morningside | L, 22-56
11/14 at Midland, PPD
11/21 at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: