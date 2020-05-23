class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463482 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Construction on Nebraska’s football training center delayed

BY Associated Press | May 23, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos says construction on a $155 million football training center has been delayed but the project will continue. Construction was scheduled to begin in June.

Moos cited possible financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the delay. But he says the design phase of the 350,000-square-foot project is well underway, as is fundraising. The project will be built adjacent to Memorial Stadium and house the Husker football program. It will also provide training and academic facilities for all of Nebraska’s sports teams.

A new track for the school’s outdoor track and field program also is being delayed.

