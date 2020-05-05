Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 4, 2020) – The Nebraska Sports Council (NSC) has announced that the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1-25 across all counties in Nebraska.
The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie-photo or -video from their mile(s) on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It is still free to participate, and all runners receive a free shirt (while supplies last) and entry into a daily prize drawing.
“Obviously, we made the change to a virtual format for everyone’s safety, but the bright side is that without a physical route, every runner in Nebraska has a chance to participate close to home,” NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said.
Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com, but here is a breakdown of the key elements:
- Dates: June 1-25 with 3-6 counties scheduled per day
- Location: Safe mile(s) in runner’s home county
- Eligibility: Nebraska runners of all ages/abilities who can run at least a mile and post a photo or video using #CSGTorch
- Perks: free shirt (while supplies last), daily prize drawing, state pride, social media recognition, fitness and fun
- Goals: Spread State Games Spirit, all 93 counties represented, average 10 runners and 25 miles per county for totals of 930 and 2,325, respectively
- Optional: Runners are encouraged to carry a meaningful or possibly humorous (small/safe/no flame) object to symbolize “their torch” and/or dedicate their run using #MyTorch
- Donations: While it is free to participate, runners are asked to consider a tax-deductible donation
The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA), is the annual precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages/abilities scheduled for July 17-26 in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding counties. Learn more at CornhuskerStateGames.com.