Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 4, 2020) – The Nebraska Sports Council (NSC) has announced that the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1-25 across all counties in Nebraska.

The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie-photo or -video from their mile(s) on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It is still free to participate, and all runners receive a free shirt (while supplies last) and entry into a daily prize drawing.

“Obviously, we made the change to a virtual format for everyone’s safety, but the bright side is that without a physical route, every runner in Nebraska has a chance to participate close to home,” NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said.

Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com , but here is a breakdown of the key elements:

Dates: June 1-25 with 3-6 counties scheduled per day

Location: Safe mile(s) in runner’s home county

Eligibility: Nebraska runners of all ages/abilities who can run at least a mile and post a photo or video using #CSGTorch

Perks: free shirt (while supplies last), daily prize drawing, state pride, social media recognition, fitness and fun

Goals: Spread State Games Spirit, all 93 counties represented, average 10 runners and 25 miles per county for totals of 930 and 2,325, respectively

Optional: Runners are encouraged to carry a meaningful or possibly humorous (small/safe/no flame) object to symbolize “their torch” and/or dedicate their run using #MyTorch

Donations: While it is free to participate, runners are asked to consider a tax-deductible donation