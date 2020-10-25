Covid Restrictions in place for B-7 Subdistrict

Lexington will host the B-7 Volleyball Subdistrict on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. There will be Covid Restrictions that fans need to be aware of. Due to State Directed Health Measures limiting indoor capacity to 50%, here are the protocols that Lexington high school will observe.

1. Masks required for all spectators in attendance.

2. Fans will only be allowed to attend one game.

3. The entry time frame for Game 1 (Lexington vs. Holdrege) will be 4:00 – 5:30. Doors will lock at 5:30. Game time is 5:00 p.m.

4. The entry time frame for Game 2 (Hastings vs. McCook) will be 6:30 – 7:30.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

5. The gym will be cleared after Game 1. All spectators will be required to leave the facility. The Holdrege vs Lexington match will be broadcast on KAMI Country, KUVR Radio and krvn.com