Cozad Cross Country Results

Cozad Cross Country Invite Saturday
Girls Team Scores
1. 35 Kearney High ( 20:50.40 1:23:21.61 2:39.29)
========================================
1 1 Hannah Godwin 12 19:21.01
2 8 Emma Bond 12 20:58.12
3 9 Emma Bonsall 11 21:02.18
4 17 Beatrice Lebsack 11 22:00.30
5 ( 26) Sam Stave 9 22:30.39
6 ( 27) Alivia Olson 10 22:38.38
2. 50 North Platte High School ( 21:27.62 1:25:50.48 1:52.54)
========================================
1 4 Zarah Blaesi 10 20:16.83
2 12 Nelia Rivas 10 21:25.25
3 16 Lexi Hoatson 11 21:59.03
4 18 Evelyn Blaesi 11 22:09.37
5 ( 25) Jenessa Arnold 10 22:30.34
6 ( 30) Baylee Evarts 12 22:52.66
3. 61 McCook ( 21:37.05 1:26:28.23 3:06.61)
========================================
1 3 Samantha Rodewald 10 20:11.10
2 10 Seinna Dutton 9 21:19.31
3 14 Grace Cappel 11 21:40.11
4 34 Shawna Wilkinson 10 23:17.71
5 ( 38) Joslyn Hammond 11 24:11.96
6 ( 43) Lexi Hauxwell 12 25:00.19
4. 74 Ogallala ( 22:00.60 1:28:02.41 3:02.52)
========================================
1 7 Lindee Henning 9 20:41.75
2 11 Miah Hoppens 12 21:21.93
3 19 Lauren Henning 9 22:14.46
4 37 Sophia Plugge 10 23:44.27
5 ( 51) Amelie Avalos 10 26:35.57
6 ( 52) Madeline Armstrong 9 26:44.20
5. 75 Sidney ( 21:44.55 1:26:58.23 3:06.94)
========================================
1 5 Talissa Tanquary 9 20:16.98
2 6 Lydia Peters 11 20:25.76
3 29 Rheo Dykstra 10 22:51.57
4 35 Jenju Peters 9 23:23.92
5 ( 54) Kimberly Gutierrez 12 26:51.69
6. 89 Hastings ( 22:02.85 1:28:11.40 3:37.39)
========================================
1 2 Chelsey Espinosa 12 19:37.08
2 23 Angie Ramirez 11 22:26.47
3 31 Kiernan Bierman 11 22:53.38
4 33 Jessie Nguyen 12 23:14.47
5 ( 36) Lilianna Widhelm 10 23:26.51
6 ( 39) Abby Fielder 9 24:12.56
7. 108 St Pat’s North Platte ( 23:01.57 1:32:06.29 3:15.72)
========================================
1 15 Kate Steinike 11 21:53.28
2 20 Genna Blakely 12 22:15.05
3 28 Haley Miles 11 22:48.96
4 45 Helena Pettit 9 25:09.00
5 ( 47) Madi Gifford 10 25:35.41
6 ( 56) Ashley Tolstedt 12 27:59.36
8. 117 Grand Island Northwest ( 23:05.84 1:32:23.37 2:02.58)
========================================
1 21 Neelie Dorsey 10 22:20.47
2 24 Megan Freeman 12 22:27.47
3 32 Lexie Lilienthal 10 23:12.38
4 40 Kailey O’Grady 10 24:23.05
5 ( 42) Alyssa Earl 12 24:43.70
6 ( 44) Sydney Fisher 11 25:01.98
9. 152 Broken Bow High School ( 24:40.13 1:38:40.54 4:44.54)
========================================
1 13 Makinley Tobey 9 21:39.06
2 41 Anna Lindstrom 10 24:43.51
3 48 Chelsea Royle 10 25:54.37
4 50 Isela Tercero 12 26:23.60
5 ( 55) McKenna Palmer 12 27:58.76
6 ( 57) Ryen Haines 12 28:30.21
10. 170 South Loup ( 25:13.72 1:40:54.88 4:23.66)
========================================
1 22 Landyn Cole 12 22:24.05
2 46 Halie Recoy 10 25:28.88
3 49 Heidi Donegan 11 26:14.24
4 53 Megan Donegan 11 26:47.71
Individual
1 Hannah Godwin 12, Kearney High 19:21.1 6:14
2 Chelsey Espinosa 12, Hastings 19:37.1 6:19
3 Samantha Rodewald 10, McCook 20:11.1 6:30
4 Zarah Blaesi 10, North Platte High School 20:16.9 6:32
5 Talissa Tanquar 9, Sidney 20:17.0 6:32
6 Lydia Peters 11, Sidney 20:25.8 6:35
7 Lindee Henning 9, Ogallala 20:41.8 6:40
8 Emma Bond 12, Kearney High 20:58.2 6:45
9 Emma Bonsall 11, Kearney High 21:02.2 6:47
10 Seinna Dutton 9, McCook 21:19.4 6:52
11 Miah Hoppens 12, Ogallala 21:22.0 6:53
12 Nelia Rivas 10, North Platte High School 21:25.3 6:54
13 Mallory Applegate 10, Cozad Community Schools 21:33.3 6:57
14 Makinley Tobey 9, Broken Bow High School 21:39.1 6:59
15 Grace Cappel 11, McCook 21:40.2 6:59
Boys Team Scores
1. 36 North Platte High School ( 17:59.52 1:11:58.10 1:11.58)
========================================
1 1 Evan Cuady 11 17:14.02
2 9 Rian Teets 9 18:04.27
3 12 Tom Moss 12 18:14.21
4 14 Jonah San Miguel 12 18:25.60
5 ( 16) Quade Lowe 10 18:29.15
6 ( 17) Aaron Franz 12 18:36.37
2. 49 Kearney High School ( 18:16.01 1:13:04.06 1:27.05)
========================================
1 3 Matthew Dahlke 12 17:42.50
2 4 Cisco Rivas 12 17:52.69
3 13 Micah Torres 12 18:19.32
4 29 Charlie Shea 11 19:09.55
5 ( 30) Noah Abraham 10 19:09.92
6 ( 38) Jj Meza 10 19:26.59
3. 53 Hastings ( 18:20.32 1:13:21.30 1:32.39)
========================================
1 2 Jonathan Lopez 12 17:33.94
2 7 Landon Eckhardt 12 17:57.25
3 18 Kevin Vuong 10 18:43.78
4 26 Matthew Ochsner 12 19:06.33
5 ( 27) Vinny Condry 11 19:08.91
4. 64 Broken Bow High School ( 18:35.06 1:14:20.27 1:07.68)
========================================
1 5 Daine Wardyn 11 17:54.69
2 15 Noah Osmond 10 18:26.17
3 21 Trey Hurlbert 10 18:57.04
4 23 Casey Faulkenberry 12 19:02.37
5 ( 28) Brock Oeltjen 9 19:09.01
6 ( 46) Ethan Wenquist 9 20:30.89
5. 81 Sidney ( 18:41.41 1:14:45.67 1:34.38)
========================================
1 8 Mitchell Deer 11 18:01.14
2 10 Daniel Bashtovoi 11 18:06.38
3 24 Treyson Johnstone 11 19:02.63
4 39 Julian Maytorena 11 19:35.52
5 ( 40) Tre Canas 11 19:56.92
6 ( 50) Rhett Dykstra 12 20:41.99
6. 94 Grand Island Northwest ( 18:52.55 1:15:30.20 1:27.34)
========================================
1 6 Caden Keller 10 17:56.20
2 20 Ben Sutherland 10 18:53.48
3 33 Caleb Pobanz 11 19:16.98
4 35 Jacob Kaminski 12 19:23.54
5 ( 44) Payton King 12 20:27.48
6 ( 47) Jamie Webb 11 20:33.38
7. 155 McCook ( 19:55.49 1:19:41.98 2:05.33)
========================================
1 19 Brandon Tucker 12 18:47.06
2 34 Grant Cappel 9 19:20.80
3 49 Bryce Dutton 12 20:41.73
4 53 Matt Herron 12 20:52.39
5 ( 56) Evan Mai 9 21:12.01
6 ( 67) Grant Wells 9 22:31.90
8. 156 Holdrege ( 19:53.82 1:19:35.31 1:41.78)
========================================
1 25 Justin Golus 10 19:04.49
2 37 Bryant Fulmer 12 19:24.98
3 43 Brady Vanboening 10 20:19.57
4 51 Sergio Solache 10 20:46.27
5 ( 54) Brogan Wise 10 21:01.85
6 ( 55) Kade Komenda 11 21:09.99
9. 156 St Pat’s North Platte ( 19:53.01 1:19:32.06 1:22.82)
========================================
1 31 Jarrett Miles 9 19:11.57
2 32 Dax Connick 10 19:16.43
3 45 Billy Tolstedt 9 20:29.67
4 48 Andrew Brosius 10 20:34.39
5 ( 58) Samuel Dekleva 12 21:13.16
6 ( 61) Will Krondak 9 21:35.77
10. 160 Stapleton/mcpherson Count ( 20:08.39 1:20:33.59 3:43.45)
========================================
1 11 Colin Rooney 9 18:06.87
2 22 Rylin Johns 10 18:57.75
3 62 Ethan Weems 9 21:38.65
4 65 Daylon Weekly 12 21:50.32
11. 187 Ogallala ( 20:20.84 1:21:23.36 1:47.15)
========================================
1 36 Jeron Gager 9 19:24.89
2 42 Javian Scheele 12 19:58.29
3 52 Caiden Castillo 10 20:48.14
4 57 Blake Wyatt 12 21:12.04
5 ( 64) Trae Skiles 12 21:49.64
6 ( 66) Gage Stokey 12 22:10.32
12. 233 Cozad Community Schools ( 22:12.75 1:28:51.03 5:43.49)
========================================
1 41 Evan Thome 12 19:58.27
2 59 Samuel Hergenrader 10 21:25.88
3 63 Morgan Morris 11 21:45.12
4 70 Alex Perez 9 25:41.76
13. 268 Maxwell ( 24:00.40 1:36:01.62 7:18.69)
========================================
1 60 Klayton Pagel 12 21:34.96
2 68 Elio Nila 9 22:40.03
3 69 Dallas Beegle 10 22:52.98
4 71 Curtis McGehee 9 28:53.65
Boys Results
1 Evan Cuady 11, North Platte High School 17:14.1 5:33
2 Jonathan Lopez 12,Hastings 17:34.0 5:40
3 Matthew Dahlke 12, Kearney High School 17:42.5 5:42
4 Cisco Rivas 12. Kearney High School 17:52.7 5:46
5 Daine Wardyn 11, Broken Bow High School 17:54.7 5:46
6 Caden Keller 10, Grand Island Northwest 17:56.2 5:47
7 Landon Eckhardt 12, Hastings 17:57.3 5:47
8 Mitchell Deer 11, Sidney 18:01.2 5:48
9 Rian Teets 9, North Platte High School 18:04.3 5:49
10 Daniel Bashtovoi 11, Sidney 18:06.4 5:50
11 Colin Rooney 9, Stapleton/mcpherson Count 18:06.9 5:50
12 Tom Moss 12, North Platte High School 18:14.3 5:53
13 Micah Torres 12, Kearney High School 18:19.4 5:54
14 Jonah San Miguel 12 ,North Platte High School 18:25.6 5:56
15 Noah Osmond 10, Broken Bow High School 18:26.2 5:57
16 Quade Lowe 10, North Platte High School 18:29.2 5:57