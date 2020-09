The Cozad Girls Golf Invite was held on Monday.

Team Scores

Broken Bow, 381

Cozad, 429

GICC, 433

Minden, 434

Gothenburg, 439

Lexington, 508

Individual

Lynzi Becker, Cozad 80

Kendall Colby, Minden 90

Camryn Johnson, Broken 92