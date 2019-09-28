Cozad Impressive In Win Over Dusters

COZAD – The Haymakers won their third game in a row tonight as they dominated Holdrege 46-7.

Both teams came into this game a little banged up as we have nearly reached the halfway point of the season. For Holdrege Jackson Hinrichs took over at quarterback as a freshman. Cozad was without leading rusher Matthew Schuster, so enter Conner Westcoat. Westcoat has been dealing with injuries throughout his career, but on this night the he was a star.

Westcoat was a game time decision for the Haymaker coaching staff, but after he got the go, he never stopped the rest of the game. The Senior made up for past injuries with 236 yards on 29 carries and scored 4 times. In an oddity he scored 3 times from 5 yards out. He averaged 8 yards a carry, but did his damage running between the tackles.

Rising sophomore, Nolan Wetovick, coming off a 100 yard game last week, only carried the ball 3 times, but ran for 74 yards. In all, the Haymaker ground game churned out 474 yards on the ground, as their offensive line continues to improve.

For the Dusters, we may have seen a star being born, Hinrichs rushed the ball for 94 yards showing some electrifying speed on several of them.

With the win Cozad moves to 3-2, Holdrege falls to 0-5.