Cozad Legion Baseball Schedule

Legion Baseball will take place this summer in Cozad

2020 Reds Schedule

June 20th,Ogallala at Cozad, 2pm and 4pm

June 21st, Hershland at Cozad, Juniors only 3pm

June 24th Cozad at Holdrege, 5:30pm and 8pm

June 26th Cozad at Gothenburg 5:30pm and 8pm

June 28th Cozad at Imperial, 1pm and 3:00pm central time

July 2nd, Cozad at Hershland, 7pm Juniors only

July 5th, Broken Bow at Cozad, 2pm and 4pm

July 7th, Imperial at Cozad, 4:30pm and 7pm

July 11th, Cozad at Ogallala, 2pm and 4pm central time

July 13th, Minden at Cozad, 5:30pm and 8pm

July 14th, Gothenburg at Cozad, 5:30pm and 8pm

July 15th, Overton at Cozad, 5:30pm and 8pm

July 18th, Elwood at Cozad, 3pm and 5:30pm

July 19th, Overton at Cozad, 3pm and 5:30pm

July 21st, Cozad at Minden, 5:30pm and 8pm

July 27th, Elwood at Cozad, Seniors only 7pm

July 29th Lexington at Cozad, 5:30pm and 8pm