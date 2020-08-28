Cozad Opens With Impressive Win Over The Swedes

GOTHENBURG – The Cozad Haymakers returned nine starters and looked good as they beat Gothenburg 35-7 in this rivalry game. Nolan Wetovick accounted for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns in an impressive win.

Jacob Weatherly scored two touchdowns in the first half and Wetovick had two rushing touchdown and passed for another ending his night with 8 out of 10 passing for 99 yards and 17 carries for 175 yards.

Gothenburg only crossed the 50 yard line twice their lone score came on a 46 yard pass from Abe Mendez to Ty Bartels.