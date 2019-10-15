(Audio) Cozad Ready For State Tournament

For the 15th time in school history Cozad is making an appearance at the State Softball tournament in Hastings. Cozad won the C6 District title on Saturday over Kearney Catholic. The Haymakers and Stars will be playing for a fifth time this season when they meet on Wednesday. Cozad has won three of the four games this season. Wednesday’s game can be be heard on KAMI Country Legends and KRVN.com