Cozad Reds Knock Off Melons

GOTHENBURG – The Cozad Reds Seniors used good pitching performances from Eli Werner and Spencer Pleshcourt to beat Gothenburg in Legion action on Friday night 6-2.

Werner turned in 3 and a third 2 hit, one run, ball to get the win and Pleshcourt got the save going 3 and 2 thirds also only allowing 1 run on 2 hits.

Jordan Rossell started on the hill for the Melons. He struggled with control for much of the game before leaving in the 5th inning after walking 8 and giving up 5 earned runs.

In the second inning, Cozad got their offense started. Austin Werner drew a walk, scoring one run. Cozad scored four runs in the fifth inning. Alex Werner and Pleshcourt each drove in runs during the inning.

Bryce Ryker, Tate Gurciullo, Rossell, and Weston Geiken each collected one hit to lead Gothenburg.

Ethan Thome finished with 2 hits for the Reds.