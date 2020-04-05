Danielson Named Hastings Boys Head Coach

Cozad-After four seasons, Cozad head boys basketball coach Drew Danielson is headed east. Danielson has accepted the head coaching job at Hastings high school. The native of York went 55-42 in his four seasons coaching the Haymakers. Cozad was Danielson’s first head coaching job. His best season was during the the 2018-19 campaign when the Haymakers went 19-7 and advanced to the District Final. He takes over for Lance Creech who stepped down from the position after leading the Tigers to a 21 win season and a berth in the Class B State tournament for the first time in 16 years.