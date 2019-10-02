The Big Ten Conference office announced Wednesday that Nebraska football player Khalil Davis has been suspended one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he struck an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 28. Davis is ineligible to play in Nebraska’s next game on Oct. 5 against Northwestern.
Davis Suspended By Big Ten
Husker Khalil Davis, Photo Courtesy NU Sports
