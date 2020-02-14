class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440309 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
District Wrestling Assignments

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 14, 2020
2019-2020 Wrestling District Assignments
District A-1:
Dates: Feb 15, 2020
Site: Papillion LaVista South
Host School: Papillion-La Vista South
Director: Jeremy VanAckeren/Brent Gehring
Schools Assigned: Bellevue East
Bellevue West
Creighton Preparatory School
Elkhorn
Lincoln Northeast
Millard South
Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista South
District A-2:
Dates: Feb 15, 2020
Site: Grand Island Senior High
Host School: Grand Island
Director: Cindy Wells
Schools Assigned: Grand Island
Gretna
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest
North Platte
Omaha Burke
Omaha North
South Sioux City
District A-3:
Dates: Feb 15, 2020
Site: Papillion-La Vista High School
Host School: Papillion-La Vista
Director: Jason Ryan
Schools Assigned: Columbus
Fremont
Millard West
Norfolk
Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central
Omaha Northwest
Papillion-LaVista
District A-4:
Dates: Feb 15, 2020
Site: Lincoln East High
Host School: Lincoln East
Director: Zach Limbach
Schools Assigned: Elkhorn South
Kearney
Lincoln East
Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast
Millard North
Omaha South
District B-1:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Bennington High School
Host School: Bennington
Director: Greg Lamberty
Schools Assigned: Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Aurora
Beatrice
Bennington
Boys Town
Columbus Lakeview
Fairbury
Norris
Omaha Gross Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Plattsmouth
District B-2:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Blair High School
Host School: Blair
Director: Bubba Penas
Schools Assigned: Adams Central
Blair
Crete
Hastings
Nebraska City
O’Neill
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Platteview
Schuyler
Waverly
York
District B-3:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Pierce High School
Host School: Pierce
Director: Darren Sindelar
Schools Assigned: Arlington
Central City
Falls City
Mount Michael Benedictine
Northwest
Pierce
Ralston
Seward
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point-Beemer
District B-4:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Western NE Community College
Host School: Scottsbluff
Director: David Hoxworth
Schools Assigned: Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Holdrege
Lexington
McCook
Minden
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
District C-1:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Malcolm Public Schools
Host School: Malcolm
Director: Jack Tarr/ Cole Gore
Schools Assigned: Archbishop Bergan
Bishop Neumann
Cross County/Osceola
Fillmore Central
Fort Calhoun
HTRS
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran
Malcolm
Norfolk Catholic
Ponca
Syracuse
Tri County
Winnebago
Wood River
Yutan
District C-2:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: St. Paul High School
Host School: St. Paul
Director: Rick Peters
Schools Assigned: Battle Creek
Columbus Scotus
David City
Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
Johnson County Central
Lincoln Christian
Logan View
Louisville
Lutheran High Northeast
North Bend Central
Shelby-Rising City
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
St. Paul
Twin River
District C-3:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Oakland-Craig New Gym
Host School: Oakland-Craig
Director: Dallas Sweet
Schools Assigned: Aquinas Catholic
BRLD
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Centura
Conestoga
Crofton/Bloomfield
Madison
Milford
Oakland-Craig
Quad County Northeast
Raymond Central
Sutton
Tekamah-Herman
Wakefield-Allen
Wilber-Clatonia
Wisner-Pilger
District C-4:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Hershey High School
Host School: Hershey
Director: Greg Welch
Schools Assigned: Ainsworth
Amherst
Arcadia/Loup City
Bridgeport
Broken Bow
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hershey
Hi-Line
Kearney Catholic
Loomis/Bertrand
Mitchell
Ord
Perkins County
Ravenna
Valentine
District D-1:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Plainview High School
Host School: Plainview
Director: Robin Reed
Schools Assigned: Arapahoe
Brady
Burwell
Cambridge
Clarkson-Leigh
Creighton
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Fullerton
Meridian
Neligh-Oakdale
Niobrara/Verdigre
Osmond
Pender
Plainview
Scribner-Snyder
St. Mary’s
Summerland
Thayer Central
Twin Loup
District D-2:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Central Valley High School – Greeley, NE
Host School: Central Valley
Director: Randy Dutcher
Schools Assigned: Alma
Anselmo-Merna
Cedar Bluffs
Centennial
Central Valley
Dorchester
East Butler
Freeman
Friend
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Howells-Dodge
North Central
Overton
Palmer
Palmyra
Parkview Christian
Riverside
Sandhills Valley
Southwest
Stanton
Winside
District D-3:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: Southern Valley High School
Host School: Southern Valley
Director: Brandon Marquez
Schools Assigned: Ansley-Litchfield
Axtell
Elm Creek
Franklin
Harvard
Hastings St. Cecilia
High Plains Community
Kenesaw
Maxwell
Nebraska Christian
Pleasanton
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
Shelton
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern
Southern Valley
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Superior
Weeping Water
West Holt
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D-4:
Dates: Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
Site: McDaid Elementary School
Host School: North Platte St. Patrick’s
Director: Mark Skillstad
Schools Assigned: Banner County
Bayard
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hemingford
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Kimball
Leyton
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Paxton
Sandhills/Thedford
Sioux County
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade
