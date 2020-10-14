class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491204 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
DORDT TOPS 2020-21 GPAC WBB PRESEASON POLL

BY GPAC | October 14, 2020
(Sioux City, Iowa) – Dordt University totaled 131 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Defenders tallied just six of the possible twelve first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and five first place votes.  Morningside was tabbed third with 105 points and one first place vote in the balloting.

Last year Concordia won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC.  The Bulldogs went on to be the number one overall seed at the 2020 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships before it was cut short due to Covid-19. Concordia finished with a record of 32-2.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

 

Place School Points First Place Votes
1 Dordt 113 6
2 Concordia 110 5
3 Morningside 108 1
4 Northwestern 88
5 Hastings 77
6 Dakota Wesleyan 74
7 Jamestown 65
8 Briar Cliff 47
9 Midland 43
10 Mount Marty 33
11 College of Saint Mary 21
12 Doane 13
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
