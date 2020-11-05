Eagles Advance on In Lincoln

Lincoln-Overton continued its season to remember on Thursday night as they swept GACC 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 in the Class C2 state volleyball quarterfinals. The Eagles’ big guns of Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman each had 15 kills a piece. Kenzie Scheele added nine while Anna Brennan dished out 20 assists while Jolee Ryan had 18.

Coach Hayley Ryan was very happy with the effort. “We came out strong and played a consistent match all 3 sets. The girls are really coming together and playing well as a team. We were able to maintain the momentum. We did get down a couple times but we stopped the runs and were able to fight back to take the lead. We are so proud of the girls and the level of play we came out with tonight. We hit .378 as a team.” Overton has now won five in a row to improve to 27-2 on the year. The Eagles will play in the C2 state semifinals at 3:45pm against Norfolk Catholic and that game can be heard on KAMI Country and krvn.com.