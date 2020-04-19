Easley to Transfer After Spring Semester

Lincoln – University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Saturday that Charlie Easley has entered the transfer portal and will transfer following the spring semester.

Easley, a 6-foot-2 guard who walked on to the Husker program out of Lincoln Pius X, played in 28 games, including four starts, as a freshman in 2019-20. He averaged 1.9 points, 0.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game and tallied five or more points on six occasions, highlighted a season-high eight points and three steals in 16 minutes against Indiana on Jan. 18. He had multiple steals on five occasions, including three each against Indiana and Michigan.

“We loved having Charlie as part of our program over the last year,” Hoiberg said. “He worked hard to earn a scholarship for the spring semester and took advantage of the opportunity to earn playing time last season. That put Charlie in a position where he can be a significant contributor for a program. I thank Charlie for his contributions and everyone in our program wishes him the best in the future.”