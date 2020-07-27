East wins Wild West All Star Game

Despite spotting the first eight points of the first set, the East team came back to claim a 3-1 win over the West Sunday in McCook Community College’s Wild West All Star Volleyball Classic.

After dropping the first set 25-23, the East came back to take the next three 25-23, 25-23, 25-16. The fourth set was tied at 11-11 until the East took charge of the game.

“Whenever you have hand-picked teams like that, we’re looking for a competitive match and — minus the 0-8 run to start the game, this was competitive most of the way” said winning coach Gina Sommer, head coach of Maxwell. Her daughter Janie was also part of the winning team and will play this year for MCC.

Lauryn Samuelson, middle of Southern Valley High School was named Most Valuable Player for the East. “We had a good choice of hitters, lacking a little in the middle, a ton on the outside, but had a couple them just stepped inside to help us out.” Sommer said. “When you have the right amount of hitters and some nice setting going on it makes it fun to watch.”

Other members of the winning team included Grace Hogeland and Jenny Linden, Southern Valley; Jada High and Jennica Dannehl of Bertrand; Kate Axthelm and Elizabeth Sitorious-Johnson of Brady; Johanna Sughroue, Southwest; and Hadley Martin, Elwood.

Mallie McNair, outside hitter from Chase County High School was named the West team’s MVP. The West was coached by Clancy Hammond of North Platte High School.

Other players participating Sunday included: Kinsey Skillstad and Graci Costillo, North Platte St. Pats; Janee Elfeldt, Sutherland; Jaedy Commins, Ogallala; Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade; Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County; and Avery Johnson, Maywood/Hayes Center.

The game was pushed back from June because of health concerns and was played Sunday with attendance limited to four “fans for each of the players.