Edwards Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Tristen Edwards was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, announced by the conference on Monday. This is Edwards’ second Big Ten Player of the Week Award this season, as she also won the honor on Feb. 10. This is the second time in her career that she has won the award twice in the same season after also doing so in 2018. Edwards becomes just the second player in Nebraska softball history to win two conference player of the week awards in the same season more than once, joining Ali Viola who was the Big Eight Player of the Week twice in 1995 and the Big 12 Player of the Week twice in 1998.

Edwards was spectacular at the ASU Invitational this past weekend. The outfielder went 8-for-16 (.500) and had an on-base percentage of .529 with one walk. She also finished with three doubles and three home runs to slug 1.250. Edwards was responsible for six of the team’s 14 RBIs and five of the team’s 14 runs. She had multiple hits in the first four games and reached base all five games to extend her on-base streak to 15 games.

Additionally, Edwards moved her way up the ranks on several Nebraska career charts. Her three homers brought her career total to 42, which ranks fifth in school history. Her six extra-base hits bring her career total to 85 which ranks fourth and her six RBIs bring her career total to 140, which ranks eighth. With 42 career doubles and 42 career homers, Edwards becomes just the third player in Nebraska history to have at least 40 career doubles and 40 career home runs, joining multi-All-Americans Taylor Edwards and Ali Viola. Finally, Edwards had two home runs against Oregon State, marking her school-record seventh career multi-home run game. She was previously tied for first with six.

Edwards and the Huskers have their home opener this weekend, hosting North Dakota and Northern Colorado. The Huskers will play each team once on both Saturday and Sunday for a total of four games