Eighmey Finalist For D2 Coach Of Year Award

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney’s Carrie Eighmey is one of four finalists for the NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year award.

The finalists were announced on Thursday, March 19, and includes Eighmey, Molly Miller (Drury, Mo.), Kim Stephens (Glenville State, W.V.) and Josh Prock (Eastern New Mexico). The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, March 25.

Eighmey and her staff guided a young Loper squad to a 26-6 (14-5 MIAA) record during the recently completed 2019-20 season. Picked sixth in the preseason coaches’ and media polls UNK finished third with a win total that ties for second in program history. UNK was nationally and regionally ranked, had its entire starting five earn All-MIAA honors, posted win streaks of seven and 11 games and had two wins over both Missouri Western State (21-8) and Fort Hays State (23-7). Finally the Lopers achieved all this despite several key injuries and illnesses throughout the winter.

In eight years as a head coach Eighmey is now 158-88 (64.2 win pct.) which includes 90 wins at UNK. She picked up career win 150 on January 23rd at Northwest Missouri State and has had four 20-win seasons in her coaching tenure. Previously the Edgar native spent three years at Hastings College, her alma mater.

Drury entered the NCAA Division II Tournament with a 32-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the WBCA Top 25 poll, Glenville was 26-5 and the third seed in the Atlantic Regional with ENMU going 22-9 to garner the seventh spot in the South Central Regional.