Elm Creek Impressive In Win

ELM CREEK – The Elm Creek Buffaloes have had a very nice season coming into the game against Amherst with a 5-0 record. They looked very good on Friday night as they dominated the Broncos 47-0.

The powerful Buffalo ground was in control from the beginning when Xavier Perez scored on the second play from scrimmage scoring on a 42 yard run. They ended up churning out 301 yards rushing, Perez had 132 yards himself, including 3 touchdowns.

Elm Creek held a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They did look like a team that could make a deep run into the D1 playoffs.

As good as the Elm Creek offense was, their defense may have been better. Hans Robbins was a beast, spending much of the night in the Amherst backfield. He finished the night with 5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Cole Stokebrand led the Broncos with 42 yards on 13 carries. Amherst drops to 2-4.