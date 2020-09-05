Elm Creek Picks Up Big Road Win

Elwood-Elm Creek played well on Friday night downing Hi-Line 40-22. The Buffaloes who were playing their second straight road game to begin the season jumped out to an early 20-0 lead and held on for the win. Xavier Perez had a huge night with 27 carries for 196 yards and two tds. Trey Miner caught touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards and Carter Erickson also scored twice for the Buffaloes who rolled up 386 yards. Hi-Line was hurt by four turnovers. Quarterback Conner Schutz had two touchdowns for the Bulls. Elm Creek is now 2-0 while the Bulls drop to 1-1. Elm Creek will host Amherst on Friday night and that game can be heard on 93.1 “The River”.