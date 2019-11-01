Elm Creek Rolls in Round One

ELM CREEK – The Elm Creek Buffaloes used one big play after another to finish off 13 seed Palmer 45-6 on Thursday night in Elm Creek. The Buffaloes recovered from a late season lost to Arcadia/Loup City to move to 8-1 and head to the second round.

Xavier Perez scored four touchdowns on the night and rushed for 209 yards on 20 carries, including touchdowns of 59 and 70 yards. Karsten McCarter added a 56 yard keeper for a score. Elm Creek also added scores from Lane Gutzwiler and Bryton Walz.

The game was scoreless after one period, before the flood gates opened for the Buffaloes. Elm Creek rushed for over 500 yards and no passing yards. Their defense shined again after the first quarter limiting Palmer’s options to come back.

The Buffaloes will now move on the second round and take on old foe Burwell on Wednesday.