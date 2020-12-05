Elm Creek Sweeps Southern Valley

Elm Creek- It was a good night for Elm Creek Basketball as the Buffaloes took both of the their games against Southern Valley. In the girls game, Elm Creek jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 46-16 win. Whitney Bauer scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half as Elm Creek led 28-12 at the break. The Buffaloes held Southern Valley to just four points in the second half. For the Eagles Ann Bose had nine to lead the way. The Buffaloes are now 2-0, while Southern Valley is 1-1.

In the boys game, Elm Creek eventually pulled away for an impressive 70-43 win. Southern Valley actually led 15-14 in the second quarter, but the Buffaloes 1-3-1 half court trap defense was the difference. Elm Creek led by 10 at half, and stretched the lead to 51-30 going into the fourth. Troy Brummels led the with with 25, while Trey Miner had 23, Carter Erickson was also in double figures with 12. The Eagles were led by Clayton Berry who had 20. Elm Creek is 2-0, while Southern Valley falls to 1-1.