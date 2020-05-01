Expedition League postpones start of 2020 season

The Expedition League has been closely monitoring the developments regarding COVID-19 and the corresponding directives from Federal, State and Local governmental authorities. While none of the four great states where Expedition League teams play – North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming – have issued formal stay-at-home orders, various guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures have been enacted. As a result of these guidelines and the restrictions placed on group gathering sizes, it’s necessary for the Expedition League to delay the start of the 2020 season from our scheduled Opening Day of May 26th.

“Even though we won’t be able to start our 2020 season on May 26th, we’re confident that we will be able to serve our communities with outstanding baseball and incredible, fun, family entertainment sometime this summer. One of the key tenets of the Expedition League’s mission statement has always been to be vital, contributing members of our communities. We will be there for our amazing fans again this season, and as our teams return to action, we will be an important part of the healing process in each community during these difficult times”, said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President. “We have formulated multiple contingency schedules for this season and all of our front office staffs are working hard to put on a great show when we are able to start our season this year. The safety of our fans, players, employees, interns and umpires is vitally important to us as we work together with our States and Cities.”

Due to travel restrictions into and out of Canada and limits placed on the size of gatherings into the summer by the Province of Manitoba, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will not be able to play their 2020 home season in Brandon, Manitoba. As a result, the Whiskey Jacks will play their 2020 home season in North Dakota. “The Expedition League and the Whiskey Jacks are committed to the wonderful fans in Brandon and to the City of Brandon and we look forward to an outstanding 2021 season and many seasons thereafter in the Wheat City”, noted Steve Wagner. “We’re extremely disappointed that the circumstances won’t allow us to play in Brandon this season, but we’re excited to play in an outstanding North Dakota city where fans will experience the Expedition League’s brand of top-tier collegiate baseball talent and nonstop fun.” Further details regarding the Whiskey Jacks 2020 season in North Dakota will be forthcoming.