Final 2020 GPAC regular-season match canceled

SEWARD, Neb. – The fall portion of the schedule for the Concordia University Volleyball team has officially come to a conclusion. The matchup at Hastings rescheduled for Saturday (Nov. 21) has now been canceled. It will not be made up. Originally, the two sides were slated to play in Hastings on Nov. 3. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad owns a record of 12-3.

A win or a loss at Hastings would not have mattered for the Bulldogs in terms of a seeding perspective. Concordia is locked into the No. 3 spot in the GPAC standings. It finished behind Jamestown (15-1) and Northwestern (13-3) at the top of the league. This marks the second-straight year that the Bulldogs have placed third in the GPAC.

The 2020-21 season will resume at some point during the spring semester. Dates for the GPAC tournament have not yet been announced. However, the NAIA has set dates for the NAIA national tournament – April 17, 2021, for the opening round and April 27 – May 1, 2021, for action at the final site (Sioux City, Iowa).

The NAIA has again pushed back the first scheduled national poll of 2020. It is now slated to be released on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Concordia finished the 2019 season at No. 14 in the NAIA national poll and is likely to be ranked somewhere in the top 25 next week.