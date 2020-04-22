Five Lexington Students Sign Letters Of Intent

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456919 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 22, 2020
Lexington high school has five high school students who signed letters of intent to compete in collegiate sports next year. In basketball Dylan Richman signed with Hastings College, while Nick Saiz signed with Doane. Madison Sutton also signed with Doane for track. Rafael Sandoval signed with Doane for soccer and Jessica Virgilio signed to compete in cross country and cheer with Doane.

